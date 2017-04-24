Foster Parent Group Orientation

Interested in becoming a foster parent? Attend a 30 minute session that reviews our foster care program and application requirements.

Orientation meetings are open to anyone. RSVP is required. Email adimick@homeoftheinnocents.org or call 502.596.1338.

Participants only need to attend one orientation date.

Tuesday, May 9 12:30-1:00PM

Wednesday, May 10, 4:30-5:00PM

Thursday, May 115:30-6:00PM

Friday, May 12, 12:00-12:30PM

Saturday, May 13, 9:30-10:00AM

Sunday, May 14, 2:00-2:30PM