Foster Parent Group Orientation
Interested in becoming a foster parent? Attend a 30 minute session that reviews our foster care program and application requirements.
Orientation meetings are open to anyone. RSVP is required. Email adimick@homeoftheinnocents.org or call 502.596.1338.
Participants only need to attend one orientation date.
Tuesday, May 9, 12:30-1:00PM
Wednesday, May 10, 4:30-5:00PM
Thursday, May 11, 5:30-6:00PM
Friday, May 12, 12:00-12:30PM
Saturday, May 13, 9:30-10:00AM
Sunday, May 14, 2:00-2:30PM