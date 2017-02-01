Come paint your heart out for Home of the Innocents!
#paintyourheartout
Join us on Saturday, April 1 from 2-6 pm to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month! Featuring the completion of a neighborhood mural representing the children served by the Home, our family-friendly event includes interactive painting, live bands, food trucks, vendors and much more! Plus, the opportunity to learn about Home of the Innocents and our efforts to combat child abuse in our community.
Butchertown Market
1201 Story Avenue
Louisville, KY
Admission is free, donations will be accepted.
The mural will be painted by Often Seen Rarely Spoken, a local mural painting company, on the side of Butchertown Market at 1201 Story Avenue.
Guests are invited to paint a smaller version that will be installed on the Home’s campus as a gift to the children after the event. Painting can be done with a donation.
Food trucks and vendors will be selling their products with a portion of all sales going to Home of the Innocents.
Currently sponsoring the event is Kosair Charities. Sponsors and participants will be listed below as commitments are received.
Thank you to our sponsors!
Participating Vendors
Food
Flavaville
The Gastro Gnomes Food Truck and Mobile Catering
Steel City Pops
Butchertown Grocery
Rooibee Red Tea
Dark Side of the Brew Coffee
Cotton Candy by Steve Rose
Vendors
Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky (PCAK)
Face It
Dezetta’s Dezigns
Lularoe with Liz Cheser
Hot Off the Lathe
Wine-ing your way around Kentucky
Diane Theiler Author
BLuEgRAss JuNkiEs
2CrazyMares
Sweet Life Bakery
Alisha Sparkles
Cherry Bones Arts
Birkat Adonai Farm – Goat Milk Soap – bafarm
Country Naturals
TheHaulks
Full Heart Farm
Pastiche
Pampered Chef: Lydia’s Pantry
Cynthia’s Jewels and Accessories
bySandy
Zumba with Allison from Better Body Gym and Training Center
Belly Dancing with Alohomora Dance
Music by Nick Peay & Gabe Close
If your business is interested in sponsoring or participating in this event, contact us at 502.596.1025 or mmclaughlin@homeoftheinnocents.org.